Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,755 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Pool worth $88,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $436.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $256.85 and a 1-year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

