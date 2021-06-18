Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $71,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $345.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $346.38.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

