Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.