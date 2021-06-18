Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.08 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232,687 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,428,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,226,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 119,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 569,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.