BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $262.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 3,789,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

