Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 97,289 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

