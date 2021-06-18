Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.