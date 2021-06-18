Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Five9 were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Five9 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 stock opened at $179.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,313 shares of company stock worth $18,128,726. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

