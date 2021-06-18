Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $109.70 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

