Bank of Montreal Can Has $122.23 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 92.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $122,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.