Bank of Montreal Can Sells 147,425 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Dollar General worth $135,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.65. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.