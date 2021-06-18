Bank of Montreal Can Sells 389,531 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,815 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 389,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $103,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.