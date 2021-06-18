Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,936 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Illumina were worth $156,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 47.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $455.35 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.