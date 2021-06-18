Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.83.

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.82. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$70.29 and a 1-year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

