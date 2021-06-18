Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,938,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.94. 48,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

