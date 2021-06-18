Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,815,122 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,941,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,815,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Pfizer worth $2,244,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 492,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

