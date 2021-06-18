Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 360,925 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,468,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,925 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of The Procter & Gamble worth $3,313,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. 369,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $324.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

