Barclays Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

