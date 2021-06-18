Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).

BARC stock traded down GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 176.38 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 97,282,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,722,359. The stock has a market cap of £29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.06.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

