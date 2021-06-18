Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Barclays by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,427. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

