Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $105.06. 422,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,578,574. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

