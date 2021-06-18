Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.