Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $30.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,403.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.