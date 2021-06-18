Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

BBSI opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $561.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

