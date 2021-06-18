BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BVC stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £343.54 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

