BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of BVC stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £343.54 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.