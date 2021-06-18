BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BDOUY stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

