Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $57.36 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Beam has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $57.36 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001445 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,431,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

