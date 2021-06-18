Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

