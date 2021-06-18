Bela (BELA) One Day Volume Hits $135.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 52.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Bela has traded 52% lower against the dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $87,371.26 and $135.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00435973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,290,766 coins and its circulating supply is 49,144,382 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

