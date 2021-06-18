Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE SFTW opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

