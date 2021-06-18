Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Down 0.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 61,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 291,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Benchmark in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.07. The company has a market cap of £389.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48.

In other Benchmark news, insider Yngve Myhre acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82). Also, insider Peter George acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

