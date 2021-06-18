Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

SAF stock opened at €126.24 ($148.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €121.93. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

