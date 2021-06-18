Best of the Best PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BOTB stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,849.50. Best of the Best has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038.91 ($13.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The stock has a market cap of £187.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67.

In related news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

