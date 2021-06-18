Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells $455,610.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BYND stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

