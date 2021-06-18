BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Releases Earnings Results

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BYSI opened at $11.32 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.54.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

