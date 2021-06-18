Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Volume of $1,904.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 110.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 834.9% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,904.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00741761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

