BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

LON:BHP traded down GBX 45.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,014 ($26.31). 8,614,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,791. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £101.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

