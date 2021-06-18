Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Argus

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price upped by Argus from $440.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $445.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.55. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $452.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.