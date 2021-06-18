BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

BMRN stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.