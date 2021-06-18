Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

