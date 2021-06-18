Bismuth (BIS) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,342,852 coins and its circulating supply is 21,275,639 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.