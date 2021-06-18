Bitcoin CZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $56,489.19 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002227 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00058720 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00060317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003917 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,500,193 coins. The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

