Bithao Market Cap Hits $21.32 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

