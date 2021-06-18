BitSend Trading Up 1.2% This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $151,826.47 and approximately $88.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00430869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.08 or 0.01108720 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,209,037 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

