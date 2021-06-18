BITTO (BITTO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,090.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $367,527.43 and $45,090.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00190023 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00625639 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

