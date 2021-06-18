BlackRock Inc. Acquires 432,333 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Covanta worth $121,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVA opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 428.86 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

