BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $114,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

