BlackRock Inc. Purchases 57,629 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Middlesex Water worth $111,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

