BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,638 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $118,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

