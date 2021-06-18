BlackRock Inc. Sells 555,802 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 555,802 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $122,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

